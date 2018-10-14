Govt spends €370k in campaign to gain seat on UN security council

The Government's campaign to secure a seat on the UN security council has cost the Exchequer €370,000.

According to Department of Foreign Affairs figures released under freedom of information to the Sunday Times, it includes a €100,000 spend on a five-minute video featuring U2's Bono, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

Ireland needs 193 votes from member states in 2020 to secure its seat, with Canada and Norway also in contention for the position.