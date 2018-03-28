Govt orders review of 'serious case of alleged child abuse involving a number of children'

The Government has ordered a review of what it says is a "serious and complex case of alleged child abuse and neglect involving a number of children."

A three-person panel of experts will carry out the examination which will look at the management of the case and the co-operation between agencies.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone says the children involved have been taken into care.

