'Govt needs to start building houses themselves' to stop people queuing to buy houses

The Government is being urged to tackle a situation that has left house-hunters queuing for days to secure a home.

The sale of 24 new homes in Dublin 15 led to people sleeping out overnight yesterday, despite it being five days before the houses actually go on the market.

Labour spokesperson Councillor Andrew Montague says the issue is a symptom of the current housing market.

Mr Montague said: "Property dealers need to sit down and the Government's Department of Housing needs to work out some way of dealing with it, but really the fundamental problem is the lack of supply.

"People wouldn't be queuing up for days at a time if there were enough houses being developed and we think that the Government needs to start building houses themselves and not just wait for the private sector to step in."