Govt measure boosts chances of disabled entering workforce

The Government has announced a new measure that makes it easier for people with disabilities to enter the workforce.

The amount people can earn while still holding on to their medical card has been boosted by 250%.

It has been raised from €120 per week to €427 per week.

Minister for State for Disability Issues, Finian McGrath, said it is part of a bigger process.

He said: "It's a start, it's a major start but we have to bring the broader society with us as well, we have to change the mindset in the broader society to way that we have a lot of talented people out there, fantastic young people in relation to IT skills, education skills, that have some form of disability.

"They want to work, they want to get into the workforce and they want to live their life as normal as possible."

- Digital Desk