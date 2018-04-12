Govt may scrap fines for late library books in push to increase membership

Library fines for late books could be scrapped as the government considers how to get people to use their local library.

The charges are only around 5c-a-day, but some Ministers are of the view that the fines are 'putting people off'.

Among the proposals under the new National Library Strategy are more user-friendly hours, extended access to digital resources and more investment in library buildings.

The strategy to increase library membership was discussed by Cabinet yesterday and will be launched soon by Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring.

The plan will set the policies for public libraries up to 2022.

- Digital Desk