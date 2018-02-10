Govt faces 'almighty obstacles' to bringing in charges for excess water

There is a warning of "almighty obstacles" to plans for excess water charges.

Irish Water have confirmed they will be introduced from the start of next year, but people won't be billed until July 2019.

Issues, such as what constitutes "excess usage", are yet to be decided.

Solidarity TD Paul Murphy says bringing back any form of water charges will face opposition.

He said: "This is about water charges for everybody, that's what they are trying to do, but I think they face almighty obstacles in the way of actually brining in the charges.

"I mean, I think when it comes to close to January 2019, the Government will have to think 'do we really have to go through all that again?' and the political price they pay for that.

"I think they'll be under significant pressure to go back from going ahead in January of next year."