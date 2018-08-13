Govt extends deadline to help farmers cope with drought fallout

Back to Fodder crisis Ireland Home

The Government has announced additional measures to help farmers deal with a potential fodder shortage.

There have been calls for deadlines to be extended for some farming practices due to the drought conditions.

Today the Minister for Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy, has extended for two weeks the period to spread chemical fertiliser and slurry.

It is in a bid to boost grass growth and mitigate the potential for a fodder shortage in the autumn.
KEYWORDS: Drought, fodder, slurry, farming

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland