Govt could introduce minimum alcohol pricing before Christmas

The government could bring in minimum unit pricing for alcohol before Christmas as supermarkets prepare to slash their prices.

It is thought some retailers will be selling booze for as little as €1 a can ahead of the festive season.

The Irish Daily Mail reports the government is considering the introduction of new laws within weeks to stop cheap alcohol being sold.

If passed, the legislation would mean the price of a 12 pack of cans is hiked from €12 to €20.

