Govt commissions report into sexual violence to be completed in two years

The Government has confirmed plans to commission a second SAVI report into sexual violence.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said he will bring proposals to Cabinet by the end of the month.

The first SAVI report was an in-depth look at sexual abuse and violence in Ireland and was published in 2002.

Minister Flanagan said the new report will cost around €1m and will take two years to complete.

He said: "Very concerned about recent reports of cases in that area. I'm very concerned when it's put to me that women who follow up on sexual crimes are described as brave and courageous. That should not be the case.

"Every crime should be reported, should be investigated and should be followed through on."