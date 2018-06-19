Government will have €800m extra for Budget 2019

The government will have around €800m for extra spending or tax cuts in the budget.

The summer economic statement says the overall budget package will be worth €3.4bn.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has warned they will not be able to meet all the expectations that come with the current strength of the economy.

Minister Donohoe said they will be trying not to add fuel to the fire that would overheat state finances.

He said: With risks to the global economy growing, we have to prioritise how we can rebuild budgetary buffers.

"We will continue to frame budgetary policy on the basis what is right for the economy in order to deliver continued and steady improvements in Irish employment and living standards."