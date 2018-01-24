Government urged to put more money into Dublin Bikes scheme

The government is being called on to pump more money into the Dublin Bikes scheme.

Work is about to begin on installing fifteen new stations, but a lack of funding means the project is years behind.

Chair of the City Council’s Transport Committee, Ciaran Cuffe, says branding the bikes only pays for so much.

"It is only a small fraction of the overall funding that’s needed to maintain it and to expand it," said Mr Cuffe.

"So ultimately - a bit like motorways, a bit like trams - you need the money from central government to make it happen.

"That’s where there simply hasn’t been enough cash to expend the scheme as quickly as we would like."

- Digital Desk