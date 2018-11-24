Government urged to produce records on Magdalene Laundries

There is a call on the Government to immediately produce its own state records relating to the Magdalene Laundries.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties is making the call as it presents its follow-up report for the UN Committee Against Torture in Dublin today.

It comes after the State's interim report claimed there was an absence of any credible evidence of torture or criminal abuse in the Laundries.

ICCL spokesperson Maeve O'Rourke says the Department of Justice is not releasing records.

"The Department of Justice wrote to the UN Committee Against Torture in August," she said.

"It says it has no plans to release any of the State records relating to the Magdalene Laundries that it now holds in the McAleese archive in the Department of the Taoiseach.

"It said that it gave all of the nuns' records back to them when McAleese was finished with his investigation and there are no plans and they have no powers to compel the production of evidence in the future."

