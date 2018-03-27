Government urged to help 'hidden victims' of housing crisis

The Government is today being urged to develop a new age-friendly model of housing for older people.

ALONE, the group which supports older people at home, says the elderly are the hidden victims of the housing crisis.

CEO Sean Moynihan says an older person relying on their pension cannot afford to pay rent.

"Who pays the rent when you retire? Unfortunately, for every house we have, we have 30-40 older people looking for it," he said.

"Ultimately, as house ownership falls, how will people pay the rent when they retire, or if a partner was bereaved?"

- Digital desk