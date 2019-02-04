Government urged to consider alternative sites for new National Children's Hospital

Fianna Fáil’s health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly wants the terms of reference for the PWC review of escalating costs for the National Children’s Hospital to be expanded to include the feasibility of moving the project to another site.

It would be useful to address that aspect, “if nothing else, but out of respect for those raising the issue,” he told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

He repeated that he did not have confidence in the hospital development board after its chairman Tom Costello stepped down on Saturday citing concern for the “reputational damage” to the project.

Mr Donnelly added that he would not be surprised to see more resignations from the board.

READ MORE: Hardline Brexiteers to join new taskforce seeking backstop alternative

On Sunday Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the Government had looked at the terms of reference of the review currently being conducted by consultants PWC and decided to revise them to enable it to find individuals accountable for cost overruns, if this was the case.

Mr Donnelly said that the escalating cost of the children’s hospital could have “devastating” knock-on effect on other health projects.

“In a normal hospital the cost is €1million per bed, for the children’s hospital it is currently at €3.7million per bed.”

He said that accountability is important, but what was more important was getting costs down. Mr Donnelly said he still believed that the St James hospital site was the wrong location. Trying to fit a major project on a six acre site when there were 90 acres available at the Connolly hospital was “wrong.”

It would be useful for PWC to address this issue too. He welcomed the Taoiseach’s announcement about culpability.

You can’t run a country where no one is held to account. People are scared of lawyers.

Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe says he believes information on the escalating cost of the national children’s hospital should have been made available to the Government earlier.

He told RTE’s Morning Ireland that he first became aware of the scale of the increase last November despite the fact that an official from his department is a member of the hospital development board.

The official’s responsibility was to the board itself, he was a member of a separate governance structure, explained the Minister.

“Yes, things should have been done differently.”

The Minister said he knew all of the individuals on the board and he was sure they took their responsibility very seriously and they were aware of the national importance of the project.

He rejected a call from Fianna Fáil’s health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly for PWC’s review to include the possibility of relocating the hospital. Relocation was not possible at this stage he said because of the amount of progress on the St James site.

Otherwise we’re facing years of delays. I believe the location is right. It was the subject of many clinical reviews.

Mr Donohoe said that next week he would announce a list of capital projects that may be delayed because of the escalating cost of the children’s hospital. The amount involved for 2019 is €100million out of a capital expenditure of €1.4billion.

“The cost of the project will be easily contained this year.”

He said he is gravely concerned at the escalating cost, but warned that as high as the cost is, “what is the price of better health outcomes for children?”