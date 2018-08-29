Government urged to attract immigration from non-EU countries

The government is being urged to make our immigration system more flexible for people from outside the EU.

It follows the latest CSO figures showing an influx of over 90,000 people in the year to the end of April.

Only a third were citizens of non-EU countries.

Director of the Migrant Rights Centre Edel McGinley says that is probably due to our 'complex and overly-rigid immigration systems'.

"If you're a student here you don't accrue residency rights so you can't naturalise over time," she said.

If you marry an Irish person you can naturalise over time but there's a lot of complex rules and procedures in place.

Digital Desk