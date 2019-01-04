Government to stop using single-use plastics in three months

The purchase of plastic cups, cutlery and straws is to stop in all Government departments, public bodies and schools by the end of March this year.

Later this morning, Environment Minister Richard Bruton will confirm the Government's intention to reduce single-use plastics in Ireland.

Minister Bruton said today's announcement is part of a concerted effort to improve sustainable options.

He said: "We will, in future, stop purchasing all single-use plastics in Government and across the public service, but we will also take a much more responsible attitude to waste generally to the use of energy, to the use of water and to have genuine green procurement policies.

"It means we adopt the sustainable option rather than going for short-term thinking that can sometimes lock you into a high-carbon way of life."