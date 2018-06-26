Government to set up group to examine easier way to settle some medical negligence claims

The government is to set up a group to examine an easier way to settle some medical negligence claims.

The expert group will look at resolving cases where there is no dispute over liability from the outset.

Cases where there are catastrophic birth injuries or certain vaccine damage claims will also be looked at.

It is in a bid to deal with such cases in a more sensitive and timely fashion.

The Cabinet is expected to approve the setting up of an independent group this morning and a report is expected in 6 months.

