Government to publish mid-year road safety review

A mid-year road safety review will be published by the government today, just days after the Road Traffic Bill was passed by the Dáil.

It will forecast road safety statistics for the rest of the year based on current trends.

The review comes as a new survey claims the public do not think the government is doing enough to improve safety on our roads.

This multi-agency review by the Transport Minister, gardaí and RSA analyses road fatalities for the first six months of the year by road-user groups, age and location - identifying at-risk groups.

Gardaí will update enforcement to date and outline their plans for the rest of 2018, while the RSA will forecast road safety statistics up to 2019.

It comes as all sides welcome the passing of the Road Traffic Bill through the Dail and as an AA survey at the weekend found less than one in 12 motorists believe the government is taking necessary action to improve road safety.

