Government to press ahead with minimum alcohol pricing plans

The government is set to press ahead with minimum unit pricing for alcohol, despite previously indicating that the measure would be introduced at the same time as Northern Ireland.

However, due to the political stalemate in Belfast, it is now expected the government will press ahead with its plans to implement the Public Health (Alcohol) Bill 2015.

A spokesperson for the Health Minister Simon Harris has told the Sunday Times that he intends to implement the measure as soon as possible.

Retailers fear introducing it in here alone could lead to an increase in consumers heading North for cheaper alcohol.

If passed, the legislation would mean the price of a 12 pack of cans is hiked from €12 to €20.