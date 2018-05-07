Government to launch 'false self-employment' campaign

A new public awareness campaign on 'false self-employment' is being launched by the Government today.

It is seen as a growing problem across a number of industry sectors in Ireland as workers who are self-employed may loose out on many entitlements available under employment legislation.

These include the national minimum wage, holiday, sick pay and redundancy pay.

Employers often save on PRSI by wrongly categorising people as 'self employed', leaving workers to lose out on certain entitlement and benefits.

The campaign aims to raise awareness among the public that the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection is there to help workers determine their employment status which may results in them receiving addition entitlements.

The campaign will cost just under €170,000.

Workers concerned about their employment status or looking for more information can go to www.welfare.ie/employmentstatus.

- Digital Desk