Government to finalise plans for online voter registration

The Government is expected to finalise plans for online voter registration in the coming weeks.

A new portal is planned that would allow people update the register using their PPS number.

It is hoped the facility will stamp out fraud and will be available in time for the local and European elections in 2019.

The Department of Housing and Local Government have been working on the proposals to address issues over people being struck off the register.
KEYWORDS: voting, election

 

