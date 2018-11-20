Government to examine referendum on ownership of water services

The Government is to examine a referendum on the ownership of water services.

The Cabinet gave permission to the Attorney General to draft amendments to a number of bills already brought by opposition politicians.

There were legal concerns about proposals for a referendum in the manner already put forward.

The Attorney General will now examine how they can be changed with the possibility of a referendum on the issue now on the cards.

- Digital Desk

