Government to examine referendum on ownership of water services
The Government is to examine a referendum on the ownership of water services.
The Cabinet gave permission to the Attorney General to draft amendments to a number of bills already brought by opposition politicians.
There were legal concerns about proposals for a referendum in the manner already put forward.
The Attorney General will now examine how they can be changed with the possibility of a referendum on the issue now on the cards.
- Digital Desk
