Government to consider placing vending machines with free condoms in nightclubs

The government is considering putting vending machines that dispense free condoms into bars, nightclubs and pubs to promote safe sex.

The Health Minister says statistics show the greater level of access to contraception, the greater the chances of reducing the number of crisis pregnancies and STI's.

Simon Harris says he is open to the idea of vending machines as a way to achieve that.

"We all want to obviously reduce the number of crisis pregnancies in our country, nobody wants to find themselves in a crisis pregnancy," said Minister Harris.

"We want to promote safer sex and we want to tackle and reduce the number of STIs in our country.

"There is significant evidence available that the greater access and availability to contraception, the greater impact you can make on those issues that I have outlined."

Dr Rhona Mahoney is a leader - a leader in women's health care, a leading obstetrician and a leading advocate for women. Today she ends her 7 year term as Master of the National Maternity Hospital. I was delighted to visit her and thank her in person today

Meanwhile, Minister Harris was also paying tribute to Dr Rhona Mahony, the outgoing Master of the National Maternity Hospital on her final day in office.

Minister Harris visited Dr Mahony in Holles Street this morning to thank her as she finishes her term as Master.

"Dr Mahony has proven herself to be a leading obstetrician, a leading advocate for our maternity services and a leading voices for women’s rights," said Minister Harris.

I want to sincerely thank her for her commitment, advocacy and dedication during her tenure.

“As the first female Master of Holles Street, she has made history. Her passion for women and infants healthcare has been clear for all to see.

"As she leaves her Mastership after seven years, I have no doubt this will continue."