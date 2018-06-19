Government to apologise to men convicted for being gay before 1993 decriminalisation

Men who were convicted for being gay before it was decriminalised in 1993 will receive an apology from the government today.

It comes ahead of a reception at Dublin Castle on Sunday to mark the 25th anniversary of decriminalisation.

The campaign to make homosexual acts no longer illegal began in 1977 by Senator David Norris, the legislation was finally repealed 16 years later in 1993.

Today an all-party motion will be brought to cabinet by Labour Senator Ged Nash to apologise to gay people who were convicted because of their sexuality.

The motion which is expected to get the support of cabinet will acknowledge the hurt and harm the law prior to 1993 caused to gay people, their family and friends.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is set to deliver a key speech on the issue in the Dáil, while it will also be discussed in the Seanad.

