Government to analyse report on future of National Broadband Plan

A report into the future of the National Broadband Plan has been received by the government, with cabinet ministers are expected to consider its findings this morning.

The report by Peter Smyth examines the private meetings that then Communications Minister Denis Naughten had with businessman David McCourt and whether or not they undermined the bidding process for the National Broadband Plan.

Mr McCourt is the head of the last group in the tender process for the lucrative contract to roll out broadband to the country.

The controversy led to Denis Naughten's resignation and the report into it has now landed on his successor's desk.

The Department of Communications received it last night and is examining the report with the Attorney General.

It is unclear if it will be published today after Ministers see it.

The report has been eagerly awaited to see if the National Broadband Plan process can go ahead, or if as Fianna Fáil think, it has been compromised.

Digital Desk