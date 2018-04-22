Government should be 'mindful of scientific research' in area of gender law, says bishop

A bishop has warned the Government against making changes to gender law.

The Gender Recognition Bill would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to declare their own gender without parental consent.

According to the Irish Mail on Sunday, Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy, has warned we would want "to be mindful of scientific research in this area".

Some 323 people in Ireland have received gender recognition certificates since 2015 - of them, 11 have been under 18 years old.

- Digital desk