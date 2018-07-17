Government set to green light Ireland's first technological university

The government is to green light Ireland's first technological university today.

The alliance of Dublin Institute of Technology, Institute of Technology Blanchardstown and Institute of Technology Tallaght will merge to create Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin).

The University will be located on three campuses at Grangegorman, Blanchardstown and Tallaght.

Minister of State for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O'Connor says it is the students who will benefit the most.

"It's going to be a very exciting future for students who attend this amalgamation.

"It will be transformative and it will be of benefit to the students. They will get the best in class experience in the very first technological university opening in Ireland."

Dublin Institute of Technology

- Digital Desk