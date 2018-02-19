Government sees 50% surge in disability claims in a decade
The Government is investigating a surge in disability claims after they have jumped by 50%.
Official figures show an increase of more than 42,000 people claiming the allowance since 2008 at a cost of €1.3bn.
According to the Irish Independent, some of the payments are explained by demographic changes, as well as changes in medical diagnosis and assessment.
However, there are concerns that a small group of claimants are cheating the system.