Government satisfaction drops 7% following cervical screening scandal

Satisfaction with the Government has dropped by 7% in the past month to 37%.

The Irish Times/ Ipsos MRBI poll also shows that the fall in approval ratings has been greater among women in the wake of the cervical screening scandal.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Just 29% of women are satisfied with the Government at the moment - a drop of 12 points.

The fall, since just last month, has been described as extremely large and rare but comes hand in hand with recent controversy surrounding cervical screening.

Two more legal actions involving women suing over alleged delays relating to CervicalCheck smears have come before the High Court this week.

The cases are the first to be listed in the High Court since the CervicalCheck smear controversy arose last month when Limerick woman Vicky Phelan settled her action for €2.5m.

Vicky Phelan.

- Digital Desk