Government rules out new review of National Broadband Plan

The Government has rejected a call for a new examination of the National Broadband Plan controversy.

In a Dáil motion, Fianna Fáil's called for an independent review of the rural broadband project, which has been left with just one bidder.

Communications Minister Denis Naughten said that a review would delay the process by another six months.

Fianna Fáil's Timmy Dooley said that his party withdrew a previous motion on the matter, but that will not be repeated.

"Three companies with the experience and the know-how, have pulled away from the process," he said.

"Now Minister, it's as simple as this - on that occasion you fooled 542,000 homeowners. On this occasion, I won't let you fool them again."

Denis Naughten

