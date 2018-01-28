Government ’losing the battle against gangland crime’

A Fianna Fáil Senator says the latest Dublin shooting has intensified concerns about violent crime in the capital.

An investigation is underway after two men were shot just before 10pm Friday night on the South Circular Road, near the National Stadium.

They are being treated for non-life threatening injuries in St. James’s Hospital.

The older man was injured in his leg and the other suffered an injury to his hand.

It is understood the gunman left the scene in a dark-coloured car.

Members of the Gardaí at the scene of the shooting on the South Circular Road, Dublin. Photos: Gareth Chaney Collins

This latest shooting comes a week after the 14th murder as part of the ongoing gangland feud.

Catherine Ardagh says the fact that innocent bystanders are being put at risk adds a whole new dimension to gangland feuds.

The Senator says Friday’s attack is a wake-up call for the gardaí and State.

"The Government are very clearly losing the battle against serious crime and against gangland crime. They need to wake up," she said.

"We can’t have the situation like this going ahead, one where every second night we have a shooting on the streets of our city. It’s too serious."

Gardaí investigating Friday night's shooting are looking for information on a car seen in the area.

They want to hear from anyone who was in or around the South Circular Road, or St Alban's Road in Dublin 8 between 8pm and 10pm.

In particular they want to speak to people who may have seen a black or dark coloured Lexus car, reported to have been in the area at the time.

Officers also want any drivers with dashcams fitted, who were in the vicinity, to contact them.

- Digital Desk