Government reaches deal with Apple to allow for collection of €13bn in disputed taxes

The Government has reached a deal with Apple to allow for the collection of €13bn in disputed taxes from the tech giant.

The European Commission ordered Ireland to collect the cash after ruling Apple availed of preferential tax treatment here.

Ireland is challenging the decision but pending that, the Finance Minister and Apple have signed an agreement to allow for the money to be collected.

The deal being signed today will allow the setting up of an escrow account to hold the money.

Mr Donohoe said the agreement "is a significant milestone with regard to the commencement of the recovery of the alleged State aid, as the Escrow Framework Deed is the overarching agreement which will govern the collection and eventual payment of funds".

The department said it "anticipated the funds will flow into the Escrow Fund in significant tranches" with the full amount expected to have been paid in by the end of September. ​

