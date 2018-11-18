Government plans to replace nursing homes with retirement villages
The Government is to phase out nursing homes over the next 20 years.
According to the Sunday Independent, the plan would see retirement villages introduced in their place.
The Minister for Older People, Jim Daly, said its aim is to reduce the country's reliance on traditional nursing homes.
Experts say people can live longer when they are in their own homes.
- Digital Desk
