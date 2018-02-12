Government must 'stop dithering' over border response, says Donnelly

Fianna Fail's Brexit Spokesperson says the Government must 'stop dithering' over its response to what lies ahead.

The Cabinet will this week examine an independent study, which warns that a hard Brexit will cost Ireland up to €18bn.

Fianna Fáil's Stephen Donnelly says there is still a lot to do.

He said: "The domestic response, getting our businesses ready, our farming community, our farming community, our agri-food, tourism sectors - all of these are going to need help.

"We have seen very little from Government so far except for websites, questionnaires and meetings.

"We need to see real action on the ground now."

- Digital Desk