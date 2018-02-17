Government must deliver on transport promises not just make announcements - Gilligan

Update 11.26am: Fianna Fail wants the Government to deliver on proper transport for Dublin instead of just making announcements.

Clondalkin Councillor Trevor Gilligan is reacting to the National Planning Framework's plan for Metro Link.

The Metro extension to Sandyford is expected to be finished in 10 years.

Clondalkin Councillor Trevor Gilligan.

Councillor Gilligan says work needs to actually start on linking up transport for the city.

He said: "There are no links between Dublin bus and Irish Rail or the LUAS.

"This is something we need to tackle properly.

"We can have public announcements and make claims that we are going to built metros but until we see proper building and infrastructure in transport people are still disappointed."

Earlier: Lack of public transport plans a recipe for further sprawl and traffic chaos, says Eamon Ryan

The Green Party Leader is welcoming the National Planning Framework for the country.

However, Eamon Ryan does not think the loosening of restrictions on one-off housing is a good idea.

He says the lack of proper plans for public transport is a recipe for further sprawl and traffic chaos.

He says the Dublin Metro and light-rail plan for Cork are not going to be enough on their own.

Eamon Ryan.

Eamon Ryan says it needs to be more targetted.

He said: "They don't target it enough, they don't back that up with how the money is spent.

"They could and should have gone further in terms of public transport.

"The metro is great, we want it but we've been waiting 25 years for it.

"It on its own is not going to be enough to stop the city grid-locking, same in Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford, if you actually read the details they don't have specific plans for how pubic transport is going to work."

Meanwhile, the announcement of a metro system linking Swords and Sandyford in Dublin is being welcomed.

Fingal County Council says it will be a game-changer for Fingal.

The Metro North project from Swords to Stephen's Green has been extended and renamed Metro Link.

It will link the Airport to the city centre but will also link the Northside to the LUAS and DART.

Fingal County Council Chief Executive Paul Reid says that is good news.

He said: "There is a committed date of 2027 and while it had been presented before we are glad to see it is now committed to in the plan."

- Digital Desk