Government 'moving at snail's pace' as number of homeless children reach record high

Barnardos has called on the Government to acknowledge its policies are not working as more and more families become homeless right across the country.

There were 3,867 children living in emergency accommodation in July – the highest number recorded.

June Tinsley, Head of Advocacy, Barnardos said that recent record numbers of children in emergency accommodation reflect the patently untrue comments made recently by the Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy.

She said:

“The Government must build more social housing immediately and stem the flow of families into homelessness by enforcing stronger rent controls and providing greater protection for tenants."

With thousands of children across the country returning to school refreshed after the summer break, the same cannot be said for children living in emergency accommodation.

“Children living in emergency accommodation return to school after a summer of anxiety and uncertainty. Many have experienced frequent moves as hotel rooms have been booked by tourists.

"The impact of homelessness on a child cannot be overestimated and the long-term effects on this generation of children may not be fully apparent for decades to come."

Ms Tinsley said that this is not just a Dublin issue with one in four homeless children being from outside Dublin.

"The Government must wake up and accept their policies are not working. Too much time has been wasted papering over the cracks when what children need is decisive action with long term solutions," she said.

Meanwhile, TD Jan O'Sullivan said that the face that 3,867 children are now homeless is unacceptable.

Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy.

Deputy O’Sullivan said that the Government and Local Authorities "have been moving at a snail’s pace" when it comes to homelessness figures and making the over 100,000 vacant properties across the country that of liveable condition.

“This week thousands of children will be going back to school and writing stories of how they spent their summer holidays, for 3,867 children this will be a very bleak exercise as they will have spent their summer break in emergency accommodation.

“Many parents hope that they can bring their children to a hotel for a summer break either at home or abroad, not as a place to live."

“These families and the children affected are in truly precarious situations, filled with anxiety about the future that no child should have to endure. The State is responsible for addressing this and the Minister must respond with emergency measures."

- Digital Desk