Government meeting to discuss failure to meet emissions targets

A leading climate change expert has said that Ireland has failed miserably to meet emissions targets.



We are currently due to miss our 2020 goal by between 4-10%.



Officials from the Department of Communications, the Irish Farmers Association and climate experts will meet today to discuss progress.



Climate change expert Professor John Sweeney at Maynooth University said that the Government has been unwilling to grasp the nettle.



"We have not prioritised the necessary emission reductions that we signed up to, and this is primarily because we have prioritised other things," he said.



"As a result, transport emissions and agricultural emissions have been rising and rising very rapidly in recent years."



