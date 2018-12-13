Government loses Dáil vote on Anti-Eviction Bill

A Bill banning landlords evicting people into homelessness has moved a step closer to becoming law.

The Anti-Eviction Bill, proposed by Solidarity-People Before Profit, includes a ban on using renovating a property as a reason for ending a lease with tenants.

The government earlier lost a Dáil vote on the bill by 46 votes to 39, with Fianna Fáil abstaining.

The proposed legislation now goes to committee stage for scrutiny.