Government loses Dáil vote on Anti-Eviction Bill
13/12/2018 - 17:33:00
A Bill banning landlords evicting people into homelessness has moved a step closer to becoming law.
The Anti-Eviction Bill, proposed by Solidarity-People Before Profit, includes a ban on using renovating a property as a reason for ending a lease with tenants.
The government earlier lost a Dáil vote on the bill by 46 votes to 39, with Fianna Fáil abstaining.
The proposed legislation now goes to committee stage for scrutiny.
