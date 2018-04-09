Government has 'squandered' Fianna Fáil's stability - Dara Calleary

The deputy head of Fianna Fáil says the Government has squandered the stability his party has provided over the past two years.

The comments come amid reports that Micheal Martin is facing a backlash from his TDs over his promise to see out the 3-year confidence and supply agreement with Fine Gael.

Deputy leader of Fianna Fáil Dara Calleary.

Senior Fianna Fáil TDs say that the government needs to meet its demands to improve housing and health or face an election.

Dara Calleary says his party is willing to continue providing support to the Government but it wants to see results.

He said: "We want to feel that the investments going into our public service, into health, into education actually deliver.

"We have created stability but Fine Gael are squandering that stability in terms of not giving people the opportunity to buy a house, standing by while we have record rents."

- Digital Desk