Government facing defeat as FF demands review of National Broadband Plan

The Government is facing a possible defeat today when the Dáil votes on a Fianna Fáil motion demanding a review of the National Broadband Plan.

Fianna Fáil said that an independent examination is needed, after Eir pulled out of the bidding for the huge project.

The party is also demanding a timeline on when households in rural Ireland will get broadband.

However, Communications Minister Denis Naughten is accusing the Opposition of playing politics with the issue.

"It is now being suggested that a review could run in parallel to the current procurement process," he said.

"This, too, is totally unrealistic, and suggests either as naivety, or that the NBP is being used as a political football."

- Digital desk