Government expected to stall Bill preventing sex offenders from leaving the country

The Government is expected to stall a Bill which would stop sex offenders travelling abroad.

Independent TD Maureen O'Sullivan's proposed legislation would give judges the power to restrict the passports of convicted sex offenders.

The aim is to protect vulnerable people in other countries - but Ministers have concerns it could interfere with the constitutional right to travel.

"Number one, they don't want to oppose it," said Deputy O'Sullivan.

"And number two, if I called a vote, I would probably succeed in the vote, and their amendment would be voted down, but it's not going to bring the Bill in any quicker.

"So the one thing I can say is that they are making a commitment to it, but I must say that I quite like their optimism that we're all going to be here in a year's time."

- Digital desk