Government expected to impose minimum five-year expiry date on gift cards

A new Government bill would see gift cards have a minimum expiry date of five years.

Minister Heather Humphreys is bringing the proposal to Cabinet this morning.

She says, at the moment, it is unclear what the expiry date is for most gift cards and this measure is aimed at making sure there are no muddy waters when it comes to consumer rights.

It would mean a gift card is valid for at least five years and the Government is expected to approve the idea this morning.