Government criticised over response to health system inequalities

The Still Waiting Health Campaign has accused the government of not listening to concerns about inequalities in the Irish healthcare system.

It says there has not been enough action in response to dozens of reports in the last decade highlighting the issue.

The latest one this week found high levels of inequality in the Irish healthcare system and that people with incomes just above the medical card threshold are being left in a "twilight zone", with poorer health outcomes.

Chairman of the Still Waiting Campaign, Cyril Brennan, says there is still a crisis.

"We've had numerous reports from as far back as 2001 highlighting the inequalities that we have in our health service," he said.

"It's been 18 years since that first report has been released and yet we're still in the same position and the health crisis is getting worse."

