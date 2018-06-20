Government considering carbon taxes ahead of Budget

The government is considering carbon taxes ahead of the Budget.

The Minister for the Environment Denis Naughten says it is something they are looking at as part of an overall package to tackle climate change.

The government will re-launch their Project Ireland 2040 plans for the environment this morning.

Increasing the excise duty on diesel fuel has been suggested as many cities transition away from the fuel.

Mr Naughten was asked if an extra excise on diesel fuel is being considered: "We're reviewing a lot of different regulations at the moment that can act as an encouragement for people to change out of the traditional ways that have a negative impact on climate," he said.

"As part of the ongoing process and preparation for the Budget, we are looking at carbon-related taxation measures."

