Government committed to supporting Irish communities abroad, says Tánaiste

The Tánaiste says the Government is committed to supporting Irish communities abroad.

Commenting on a new report from the Department of Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney says Ireland puts its people centre stage and it is engaging with our global diaspora more and more each year.

The Tánaiste says engaging with Irish citizens and people of Irish heritage abroad is a priority for the Government and this new report demonstrates the extent of that commitment.

Last year alone the Government allocated €12.5m for projects ranging from welfare supports in Britain and America to funding GAA clubs in Asia and the Middle East.

The Government's Emigrant Support Programme has also assisted over 530 organisations in 34 countries with grants totalling over €158m.

Minister Coveney says it demonstrates how the Government has put supporting our people centre stage when it comes to our global engagement.

- Digital Desk