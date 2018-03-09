Government commits to employing an extra 100,000 people by 2020

The Government says it is committed to getting an extra 100,000 people into employment by the end of 2020.

This announcement comes as it prepares to launch its 2018 Action Plan for Jobs today, along with an enterprise strategy for the next seven years.

This year's action plan will include a €300m loan scheme to help businesses deal with the fall out from Brexit.

It also includes the introduction of 10 new apprenticeship programmes and almost 4,000 traineeships.

The Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys will launch the plan in Monaghan today, and wants to see all regions benefitting from jobs growth.

"[In] the Action Plan for Jobs 2018, one of the key objectives is that no region will have an unemployment rate of more than 1% above the national average," she said.

