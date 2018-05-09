Government backs Labour party bill that would mean tough penalties for people who distribute revenge porn

The Government has agreed to back a Labour party bill that would mean tough new penalties for people who distribute revenge porn.

Party leader Brendan Howlin has tabled the legislation which would mean those convicted would be registered as sex offenders.

The bill also includes jail terms for people who post explicit material featuring former partners.

Brendan Howlin says revenge porn can ruin lives.

He said: "There are some very dangerous people out there who falsely put up messages about people, indecent or obscene messages and who set out to cause people alarm and distress.

"This has to be tackled because it has ruined people's lives."

- Digital Desk