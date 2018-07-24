Government approves legislation aimed at tackling ticket touts

The government has approved legislation aimed at tackling ticket touts.

The proposed new laws - the 'Prohibition of Above-Cost Ticket Touting Bill' - would ban the above face value resale of tickets for events with a capacity of at least 1,000 people.

All-Ireland final tickets. File image.

It would also outlaw the use of bot software to buy tickets en-masse for potential resale.

It is partly to deal with rules from UEFA ahead of the 2020 European Championships.

There was a deal to ban the unauthorised transfer and use of tickets for matches and official events around the tournament.

TDs Noel Rock and Stephen Donnelly had worked extensively on legislation to tackle touting and welcomed cabinet approval of the measures this afternoon.

"For too long, genuine music and sports fans have been ripped off by organised ticket touting. While there has always been some low-level touting, the move to online sales and 'bots' has brought ticket touting to an industrial scale," said Mr Donnolly.

He added that he hopes to get the bill through the Oireachtas and into law as quickly as possible.

I will continue to keep the pressure on the Government to progress this legislation through the Oireachtas as quickly as possible so that we can protect genuine music and sports fans.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys said it is wrong that people who make no contribution to sport or music can profit from the resale of tickets for big events.