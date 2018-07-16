Government adds social media's impact on public debate as new risk factor to Ireland

The impact of social media on public debate and the economy overheating have been identified as new risks to the country.

The findings are from the Government's National Risk Assessment, which has been published today, and which aims to take a birds-eye view of the biggest risks facing Ireland.

The publication follows a consultation where the public was asked to have its say on a draft version.

Risks like Brexit, instability in the North, an ageing population and climate change have all been identified, as have issues like the affordability and supply of housing and cybersecurity.

One of the main new risks is that the economy could be overheating and reaching its capacity, with potential knock-on effects on housing, the jobs market and Ireland's competitiveness.

The other new risk is social media and how it impacts on public debate.

The report recognises that there is a lack of oversight of social media users and their data and that fake news is also a problem.

The Government hope that by identifying some of these issues, there can be a greater awareness of the risks they pose and that Government departments can take action to address them.