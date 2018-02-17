Government accused of sleep-walking through housing crisis

The Government has been accused of sleep-walking through the housing crisis.

Dublin City Council's housing list has increased by more than 2,000 over the past year - with 27,602 now waiting for accommodation.

Daithí Doolan.

The chairperson of the city's housing committee, Councillor Daithí Doolan says the figures are shocking.

He said: "Everytime we present a project to build housing to meet the needs of the city it gets buried.

"It takes years to produce the housing which is so urgently needed for this city and that is simply not good enough.

"The Minister needs to wake up, realise we are in a housing crisis and respond appropriately.

"We are willing to do the work with them, I am willing to roll up my sleeves and work in partnership with this Government to provide houses that are needed."

- Digital Desk